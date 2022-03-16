Field mission conducted in liberated Agdam, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions - Aide to Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We had a fruitful discussion with EU, UN and World Bank joint "Recovery and Peacebuilding Assessment" team," Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter account, News.az reports

"Field mission conducted in liberated Agdam, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions. Support of international community to efforts of Azerbaijan Government postconflict reconstruction agenda is important," he added.

News.Az