The situation in the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad area remains tense – Russian forces are trying to advance in the Pokrovsk direction, intensifying air strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the analysts, Russian troops are attempting to pull infantry into the northern part of Pokrovsk while simultaneously removing the bodies of their dead, disguising themselves in civilian clothing, News.Az reports that say analysts from DeepState.

“Entry into the city is severely restricted. The Russians are actively conducting remote mining. Areas that manage to be cleared are immediately mined again. There are also ongoing attempts by Russian forces to enter Hryshyne. Recently, pilots’ attention has been increasingly focused on this settlement rather than on Pokrovsk, which the Russian side is taking advantage of,” the analysts note.

According to their information, in recent days the Armed Forces of Ukraine have made several attempts to bring personnel in using armored vehicles.

“Who gave such an order does not even need to be written – everyone already knows it... The vehicles were destroyed, personnel were ‘300’ (wounded). It should be noted that the Russian army has increased the use of KABs (guided aerial bombs) against the positions of the Defense Forces,” the experts add.

In the Myrnohrad area, according to analysts, Russian troops are concentrating in the north, near farms, including inside a church, blending in with civilians, which violates the norms of humanitarian law. In the northern part of the city, chaotic fighting for positions held by Ukrainian units continues.

“Rodynske is also increasingly coming into focus, where Russian units are intensifying their pressure day by day. However, the biggest problem is that the Russians are carrying out raids by small infantry groups west of Rodynske deep into our defenses, searching for pilots who today face the risk of coming into fire contact with enemy assault units. At the same time, Rodynske is the last settlement that provides an opportunity to attempt an exit from Myrnohrad, which the Russian side understands very well. The latest battles for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are ongoing...” the analysts stated.

