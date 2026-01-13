Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia energy facilities, workers injured - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian troops attacked energy facilities in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region on Tuesday, injuring two employees of the regional power company and leaving many consumers without electricity.

One worker suffered burns to her face, hands, and head but is in stable condition. The second employee sustained burns and a concussion and was unconscious during transport; doctors are conducting a full examination. Emergency crews are working to restore power as security conditions allow, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

💥 Russian troops have once again attacked energy facilities in #Zaporizhzhia, injuring 2 employees of the regional power company and leaving a significant number of consumers without power, according to the Ministry of Energy of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/gTkcIjvGm1 — News.Az (@news_az) January 13, 2026

The strike is part of a broader Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight, affecting multiple regions, including Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Chernihiv. In Odesa, two energy facilities were damaged, leaving 47,000 families without power, while a thermal power plant also suffered significant damage. Emergency power cuts were implemented in Kyiv due to infrastructure damage.

The Ministry emphasized that energy workers are making every effort to restore services amid ongoing security threats.

News.Az