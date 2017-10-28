FIFA increase World Cup prize fund by 12 per cent

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fifa has confirmed a 12 per cent increase in the prize money for next summer’s World Cup with the FAI standing to gain a minimum of around €7 million if Martin O’Neill and his players can beat Denmark over the two legs of their World Cup playoff, Irish Times reports.

The total prize fund for the competition in Russia next summer will be $400m (€344m) up from $358m three years ago, it was confirmed after a Fifa Council meeting in Kolkata, India yesterday.

When the breakdown of the prize fund was subsequently revealed it emerged that the sums paid to the 16 sides eliminated at the group stages as well as the funding provided to cover costs and help with preparations will both be unchanged at $8m and $1.5m respectively although the corresponding euro amounts will be up by around 17 per cent since 2014 due to changes in the exchange rates.

