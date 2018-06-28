FIFA World Cup: Colombia, Japan advance to Round 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

Colombia and Japan have advanced to Round 16 of the World Cup after final matches in Group H on Thursday evening, APA reports.

Facing elimination in most of the match, Colombia defeated Senegal 1-0 at Samara Arena, thanks to a header by defender Yerry Mina from a corner kick in the 74th minute.

Despite losing to Poland 1-0, Japan also qualified for a second round because of Fair Play points.

Having the same points, same number of goals scored and same number of goals conceded against Senegal, Japan advanced due to less yellow cards than Senegal.

"The Lions of Teranga" have become the first nation to get eliminated on Fair Play points in the World Cup; also all African teams have been eliminated from the World Cup.

News.Az

News.Az