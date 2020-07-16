Azerbaijan says military operations continue on border with Armenia

Azerbaijan says military operations continue on border with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from 05:45 on July 16, active military operations are being conducted in the direction of Tovuz district on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

During the fighting, about 20 militaries, 1 armored vehicle, 1 electronic warfare equipment, combat posts and strongholds of the Armenian armed forces have been destroyed by precision fire from the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Unfortunately, Azerbaijani Army serviceman Nazim Ismayilov was martyred during the fighting.

The Defense Ministry’s leadership expresses condolences to the family members of the serviceman.

The Azerbaijani army is taking retaliatory measures to suppress the enemy’s combat activity.

News.Az