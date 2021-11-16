Film by Azerbaijani moviemakers nominated for Oscar

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Island Within” movie by Rufat Hasanov has been selected as Azerbaijan’s official entry to the Oscars.

The film was submitted for the 94th Academy Awards Oscar in the category "Best foreign language film".

“The Island Within” tells the story of Seymour Tahirbekov, an international chess grandmaster from Azerbaijan, who earns the right to challenge the defending world champion. With a few weeks left until the championship, Seymour’s psychological and emotional state deteriorates after being pressured by his father and coach. Seymour runs away to a remote island. On the island, inhabited mostly by feral horses and cows, he encounters its only human resident – an old man.





News.Az