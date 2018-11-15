Film on historical lands of Azerbaijan presented in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic entitled as "Lands inherited from our great ancestors", a film was presented about the historical lands of Azerbaijan with the participation of public figures, scientists and representatives of youth organizations, the Chairman of the Baku Club of Political Scientists Zaur Mammadov told Trend.

Mammadov said the speakers noted that the territories of Western Azerbaijan, like the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and the adjacent areas, are historical Azerbaijani lands.

"Head of the Department at the Academy of Public Administration, Associate Professor Firdovsiya Ahmadova, Director of the short film entitled as “IREVAN: Memories and Confessions” Telman Gasimov, the Chairman of the Public Association for the Social Welfare of Citizens Irada Rzazade, Chairman of the Return to Western Azerbaijan Association Rizvan Talibov, Executive Director of the Public Association for the International Cooperation of Disabled People Javid Rahimov, editor of Göyçə.az portal Ilgar Ismayilov, representative of the Club of Young Experts and Reporters of Azerbaijan and Russia Araz Dovlatov, Deputy Chairman of the Tatar Diaspora Emin Ramazanov made speeches at the event," Mammadov said.

He also noted the importance of implementation of discussions and workshops with participation of representatives of the younger generation.

The event was organized with the support of the Head of the Youth House of Surakhani district Natavan Rustamova, the Chairman of the Baku Club of Political Scientists Zaur Mammadov, and the creator of the idea to hold the event, Sabir Rustamov.

