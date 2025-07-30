Finland backs France’s declaration on two-state solution for Palestine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finland announced on Wednesday that it has joined France’s declaration promoting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, signaling a strong commitment to peace efforts and the possible future recognition of Palestine.

“Together with our international partners, we are sending a clear and strong message: peace in the Middle East is essential to ending human suffering,” Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen wrote on X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Valtonen stressed that peace in the region is both necessary and achievable, though it requires sustained international effort. She referred to progress made during the UN Conference on Palestine in New York, noting that “last night, a few steps were taken in the right direction.”

The joint declaration commits its signatories to promoting a two-state solution and calls for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. It also emphasizes the importance of the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to demilitarization and the disarmament of Hamas.

Valtonen underlined that the two-state solution is crucial not only for Palestine’s future but also for Israel’s long-term security. She urged other nations to normalize relations with Israel and support its integration into regional security frameworks.

“We commit to planning for Gaza’s future and reconstruction, the disarmament of Hamas and removing Hamas from the political future of Palestine,” she said.

Valtonen welcomed the growing support from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt for Hamas’ disarmament and removal from Gaza. She added that recognizing Palestine is an important step toward realizing the two-state solution but stressed that Finland would do so only when it is deemed to best serve regional stability and security.

“It must meet the security needs of both Israelis and Palestinians and support Palestine’s statehood and self-determination aspirations. We continuously assess the conditions for recognition,” she said.

France’s declaration has gained significant momentum as more European and Arab countries voice support for a sustainable two-state solution. Finland’s move reinforces the international consensus that a viable Palestinian state and secure Israel are essential for lasting peace in the Middle East.

