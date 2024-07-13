Finland passes new law blocking asylum seekers from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finland’s parliament has passed an emergency law preventing migrants crossing its border from Russia, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The bill, which has yet to come into effect, is intended to counter hybrid attacks on Finland’s eastern border, with Prime Minister Petteri Orpo saying it “is a clear message to Russia.”Although the border with Russia is currently closed to vehicles, since the beginning of the year several dozen asylum seekers from Africa and the Middle East have managed to get in.According to Finland’s security services, these include people who could pose a threat to the country's security, including those associated with extremist groups, armed groups, or organized human smuggling.Narrowly pushed through by the Finnish center-right government which needed a five-sixths majority, the new regulations have proven controversial with opponents saying it clashes with the Constitution of Finland, international rights commitments set out by the United Nations and pledges by the EU and signed by Finland.Li Andersson, the leader of the Left Alliance (VAS) and the country’s new MEP, blasted the act saying: “The transfer of migrants to the border does not mean that a given person has no right to apply for asylum or that they pose a threat to national security.”The former head of Finnish diplomacy, Pekka Haavisto, added that the new law has many loopholes and will not necessarily solve the problem of illegal crossings.Describing the regulations as “preventative provisions” to be used depending on the situation, Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said: “The law is coming into force, but it does not mean that it will be applied automatically.”

News.Az