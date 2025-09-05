Finland supports two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finland has joined the French-Saudi New York declaration advocating a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the implementation of a two-state solution, the country announced on Friday.

The move aligns Finland with international efforts to promote dialogue and conflict resolution in the region. Details on Finland’s role in the declaration or specific commitments were not immediately released, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The declaration, initially led by France and Saudi Arabia, emphasizes the importance of renewed negotiations to achieve lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

News.Az