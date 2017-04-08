Finnish President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinisto has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Mr. President,

Please accept my congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Finland and the Republic of Azerbaijan on 24 March 2017. Over two decades of bilateral cooperation have brought us many common achievements. I am convinced that we will see even more cooperation in the future.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration, and my wishes for peace and prosperity of your country."

News.Az

News.Az