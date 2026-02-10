Fire at Hong Kong airport briefly disrupts operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday, forcing the temporary closure of three boarding bridges before the blaze was brought under control, airport authorities said.

The incident occurred at Terminal 1 at around 3 p.m. local time. Emergency teams responded quickly and extinguished the fire, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Photo: SCMP

Officials confirmed there were no reported injuries.

Airport authorities did not immediately provide details on the cause of the fire. Operations were affected only temporarily as safety procedures were implemented.

News.Az