Fire breaks out at furniture workshop in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

A fire has broken out at a furniture workshop in Nakhchivan city, emergency authorities said.

According to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, a report was received via the emergency hotline about a fire at a workshop located in Garakhanbeyli village. Firefighting teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Emergency responders managed to contain the fire quickly, preventing it from spreading to nearby residential houses. Authorities confirmed that three adjacent private homes were protected from damage.

As a result of the fire, around 330 square meters of the workshop, with equipment and materials inside, was destroyed. Another 48 square meter section of the facility and its contents were saved from the blaze.

News.Az