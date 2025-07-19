Fire breaks out at major oil refinery in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out on Saturday at the Abadan oil refinery in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province.

Nine groups of firefighters were at the scene to contain the fire, which broke out at the refinery's unit No. 70, according to Alireza Ahmadian, managing director of Abadan County's fire department, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

A black smoke resulting from the fire has engulfed parts of Abadan city, said the report.

According to the Abadan Oil Refining Company, the fire has been brought under control, and production at the refinery is continuing uninterruptedly.

The National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company said the cause of the incident was not determined yet, and the findings will be announced following the completion of the investigation, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Abadan refinery is one of the oldest and biggest refineries in Iran.

News.Az