Fire breaks out at weapons storage in Azerbaijan

Fire breaks out at weapons storage in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire occurred at a weapons storage of an Azerbaijani Defense Ministry military unit on Sunday, the ministry’s press service told APA.

As a result of the fire, an explosion was observed on the territory of the military unit.

A group consisting of representatives of the relevant bodies immediately arrived at the site to find out the causes of the fire and take the necessary security measures.

News.Az

News.Az