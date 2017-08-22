Fire extinguishing works resumed in Borjomi forest

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fire extinguishing works have been resumed in Borjomi forest Helicopters got involved in the process at dawn.

At this stage two helicopters are used - one from Georgia and one from Azerbaijan, Rustavi2 reports.

Azerbaijan and Turkey are expected to fly over additional aircrafts. Over 320 firefighters and fire-rescue equipment are mobilized from different regions of Georgia.

The fight against fire continued in Borjomi forest all night..

The fire is not localized yet. Hundreds of survivors and heavy equipment remain in place.More than 10 km stretch is cut to prevent the spread of fire.

News.Az

News.Az