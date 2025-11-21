Fire in Baku residential building leaves three dead and dozens hospitalized -PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire in a residential building in Baku has left three people dead and at least 20 others hospitalized, officials say, News.Az reports.

The blaze broke out at around 19:50 local time on M. Seyidov Street in the Yasamal district, according to the Republican Emergency and Urgent Medical Assistance Center, APA reports.

Eighteen emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

Medical crews provided immediate assistance to 15 people suffering from smoke inhalation, all of whom were transported to the Clinical Medical Center. Five additional individuals sought medical help on their own, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 20. All continue to receive necessary treatment.

Authorities confirmed that three people were found dead before medical teams arrived.

Local emergency services are continuing their work at the site. An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

