At least 6 dead in gas explosion at residential building in Iran

At least six people were killed on Wednesday when a gas explosion struck a four-unit residential building in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province.

The incident, which occurred in the Pardis neighborhood of the provincial capital Ahvaz, was reported in the early hours of the day, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Firefighters and rescuers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The explosion completely razed the building to the ground, he said, adding that the blast was believed to have been caused by a gas leak. An investigation is underway.

