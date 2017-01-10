First Army Commander: Azerbaijan`s military is rapidly developing

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan`s military is rapidly developing,” First Army Commander of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Musa Avsever said during his visit with Consul Gen

Consul General Masim Hajiyev stressed the importance of improving friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey and fruitful cooperation between the military forces of the two countries, AzerTag reports.

Avsever expressed his concerns over Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

During the meeting the parties hailed political will of President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

