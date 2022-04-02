First Azerbaijan-Italy Strategic Dialogue kicks off in Baku
The First Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Italy kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.
Azerbaijani and Italian delegations are led by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio respectively.
The parties will exchange views on prospects for the further expansion of relations between the two countries.