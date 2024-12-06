First Azerbaijani diaspora organization established in US State of Colorado

First Azerbaijani diaspora organization established in US State of Colorado

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first diaspora organization representing the Azerbaijani community in the US State of Colorado has been established.

Named "Azerbaijani Diaspora in Colorado," the organization aims to strengthen the presence of the Azerbaijani community in American society and ensure its legacy for future generations, News.Az reports, citing the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Diaspora Affairs. Its goals include building connections between Colorado’s Azerbaijani community and other ethnic groups, local communities, and youth, while promoting the Azerbaijani language and culture.Nigar Shikhsafiyeva, the founder and leader of the organization, highlighted plans to expand Azerbaijan’s diaspora efforts and enhance the country’s visibility in the United States.

News.Az