First Azerbaijani fuel shipment arrives in Armenia

The first shipment of fuel from Azerbaijan has arrived in Armenia, marking a historic development in bilateral trade relations.

The announcement was made by Armenia’s Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan, News.Az reports.

According to the minister, the shipment consists of 1,300 tons of A95 gasoline of Azerbaijani origin, transported in 22 railway wagons. The fuel was delivered to Armenia via the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Armenia railway route.

Papoyan emphasized the significance of the delivery, describing it as not only the first trade and economic agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the establishment of peace, but also potentially the first such deal between the two countries since they gained independence.

News.Az