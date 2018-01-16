First Baku-Sofia flight carried on January 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first flight from the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, to Bulgarian Sofia was sent off on January 16.

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Artur Rasizade and Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borisov took part in the ceremony of sending off the first flight, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The capital of Bulgaria will become the first city in the European Union, where Azerbaijan's low-cost airline Buta Airways will perform direct flights.

An agreement on opening of direct flights between Baku and Sophia was reached during negotiations of Presidents of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Bulgaria Rumen Radev.

News.Az

