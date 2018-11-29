First-ever Azerbaijan Carpet Exhibition opens in Seoul

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first-ever Azerbaijan Carpet Exhibition, named “Carpets-Pearl of Azerbaijan” opened at the Korea Foundation Gallery in Seoul on November 26 to commemorate t

The exhibition was co-organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Seoul and the Korea Foundation Gallery with the support of Azerkhalcha OJSC.

Eighteen carpets woven by 9 carpet-weaving schools (Baku, Karabakh, Gazakh, Guba, Ganja, Irevan, Nakhchivan, Shirvan, Tabriz) are on display at the exhibition that will wrap up on December 19.

An official opening ceremony of the exhibition was held on November 28. President of the Korea Foundation Sihyung Lee, heads of several diplomatic corps based in Seoul, government officials, public figures, heads of the leading Korean-based companies and universities and journalists took part in the opening ceremony.

Delivering an opening speech at the event, Sihyung Lee expressed satisfaction with the fact that the Korea Foundation is hosting the first-ever Azerbaijan Carpet Exhibition.

He noted that the two countries took crucial steps to develop cooperation in important areas such as economy, military after establishing diplomatic relations in 1992.

In his remarks, Azerbaijani Ambassador Ramzi Teymurov called the first-ever Azerbaijan Carpet Exhibition a historic event. The diplomat noted that the promotion of Azerbaijani carpets abroad is in the spotlight of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Polaris TV channel, covering the tourism potential of foreign countries in Korea, aired a special reportage on the exhibition.

News.Az

