First meeting of "3 + 3" Consultative Regional Platform held in Moscow

On December 10, the first meeting of the consultative regional platform 3+3 was held in Moscow under the co-chairmanship of Deputy Foreign Ministers of Russia Andrey Rudenko, Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov, Armenia Vahe Gevorkyan, Turkey Sedat Onal, as well as Director-General of the Eurasia Department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Alireza Haghighian, News.Az reports referring to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Representatives from Georgia, who were also invited, refrained from attending the meeting.



The meeting discussed the prospects for the development of multifaceted regional cooperation. It was agreed to focus the work of the platform on practical issues of interest to all its participants. These include confidence-building measures, cooperation in trade and economics, transport and cultural-humanitarian spheres, and counteraction against common challenges and threats.



The representatives of the five countries expressed interest in joining the work of the Platform for which the "door" remains open.



Further steps and future work plans were discussed with the possible involvement of relevant ministries and agencies.

News.Az