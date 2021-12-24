First 'smart village' in Azerbaijan's Karabakh almost complete, minister says

The first "smart village" in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region is almost ready, Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said on Friday.

The minister made the remarks at a scientific-practical conference entitled “Karabakh: A new landscape from the South Caucasus to the world.”

Karimov said the creation of the Araz Valley industrial park and the Aghdam industrial park in the region will have a great impact on the development of agriculture.

“After the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation, we face the task of using the agricultural potential there,” the minister added. “The work in the liberated territories is being carried out on the basis of the "smart village" and "smart city" concepts. The most relevant agricultural innovations are being introduced.”

News.Az