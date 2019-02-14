First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva arrived in Ganja city for visit

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have arrived in the city of Ganja for a visit, AzerTag reports.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Ganja.

Head of Ganja City Executive Authority Niyazi Bayramov informed the First Vice-President of the landscaping and reconstruction work carried out in the city in recent years.

Mehriban Aliyeva met with representatives of the “Regional Development” Public Union.

