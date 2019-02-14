Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva arrived in Ganja city for visit

  • Other
  • Share
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva arrived in Ganja city for visit

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have arrived in the city of Ganja for a visit, AzerTag reports.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Ganja.

Head of Ganja City Executive Authority Niyazi Bayramov informed the First Vice-President of the landscaping and reconstruction work carried out in the city in recent years.

Mehriban Aliyeva met with representatives of the “Regional Development” Public Union.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      