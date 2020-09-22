Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of Children’s Art School in Baku

  • Politics
  • Share
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of Children’s Art School in Baku

A new building of Children’s Art School No.3 named after Gulara Aliyeva has today been inaugurated in Bulbula settlement, Surakhani district, Baku.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was informed that the school was established in 1935 under the music society.

As the two-storey school building was unfit, the new three-storey building was constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The building has 25 classrooms, dance and painting rooms, a conference hall, a library, teachers’ room and a canteen. The school currently enrolls 493 students who are served by 110 teachers.

News about - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of Children’s Art School in Baku

News about - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of Children’s Art School in Baku

News about - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of Children’s Art School in Baku

News about - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of Children’s Art School in Baku


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      