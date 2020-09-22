First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of Children’s Art School in Baku

A new building of Children’s Art School No.3 named after Gulara Aliyeva has today been inaugurated in Bulbula settlement, Surakhani district, Baku.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was informed that the school was established in 1935 under the music society.

As the two-storey school building was unfit, the new three-storey building was constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The building has 25 classrooms, dance and painting rooms, a conference hall, a library, teachers’ room and a canteen. The school currently enrolls 493 students who are served by 110 teachers.

