First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on 8 November - Victory Day
- 07 Nov 2023 20:21
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 190364
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/first-vice-president-mehriban-aliyeva-congratulates-azerbaijani-people-on-8-november-victory-day Copied
First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared an Instagram post on the Victory Day, News.az reports.
The post says: “I congratulate everyone on the Victory Day, which turned into the triumph of our national pride! May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs in peace! May Allah the Almighty protect our people and Motherland!”