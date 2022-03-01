First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on occasion of Fire Tuesday (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared photos and a video on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Fire Tuesday.
In the video, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said: “Happy Fire Tuesday.”