First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on occasion of Fire Tuesday (PHOTO/VIDEO)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared photos and a video on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Fire Tuesday.

In the video, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said: “Happy Fire Tuesday.”













