First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on occasion of Ramadan

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Ramadan holiday, News.Az reports.

The post says: “ I wholeheartedly congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan and Muslims in the world on the occasion of the holy Ramadan holiday, which calls people to kindness, mercy and compassion, careful and solicitous attitude to the wider public and friends. May Allah hear your prayers and accept your fasting! I wish each of you good health, love, happiness and wonderful mood! May this holiday fill the hearts of each of you with pure thoughts and benevolent intentions, bring kindness, coziness and happiness to every home, peace and prosperity to every country!”.

News.Az