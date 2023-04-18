First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares Instagram post about Neftchala district trip

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page about the visit to the Neftchala district, News.Az reports.

Mehriban Aliyeva shared photos and videos from the Sturgeon Breeding Farm owned by “Azerbaijan Fish Farm” LLC in the Yenikand village of the Neftchala district.

News.Az

