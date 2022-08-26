First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of building of secondary school in Bina settlement, orphanage-kindergarten in Garachukhur settlement

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of building of secondary school in Bina settlement, orphanage-kindergarten in Garachukhur settlement

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva on Friday attended the inauguration of the newly constructed building of the secondary school No 334 in Bina settlement of Khazar district, Baku.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva of the conditions created at the new building of the school.

The three-story building of the 800-seat school has classrooms, a lab, computer room, military training room, library, gym, auditorium and a canteen.

Landscaping work was carried out, and green areas were laid out in the territory of the school.

Later, Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the newly renovated building of the orphanage-kindergarten No 277 in Garachukhur settlement of Surakhani district, Baku.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the conditions created at the orphanage-kindergarten.

Principal of the orphanage-kindergarten Aygun Allahverdiyeva said that the orphanage-kindergarten was built in 1993. The new building of the kindergarten was reconstructed on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The 220-seat orphanage-kindergarten features two blocks. The orphanage-kindergarten is supplied with necessary furniture and equipment.

Landscaping work was carried out, and entertainment facilities were installed in the territory of the kindergarten.

News.Az