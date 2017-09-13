First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends lecture by American businessman Shervin Pishevar at ADA University

American entrepreneur Shervin Pishevar has delivered a lecture titled “Impact of modern technologies on global business environment” at ADA University.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event, Trend reports.

Shervin Pishevar gave recommendations on how to find successful business ideas.

Pishevar also responded to students’ questions.

