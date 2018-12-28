First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Yar party for children arranged by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Yar party for children arranged by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has organized traditional festivities for children on the eve of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year at Buta Palace.

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, vice-president of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva joined the event, AzerTag reports.

At the initiative of Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation annually organizes festivities for children from orphanages and boarding schools, and children with special needs and of martyr families.

The event featured the screening of a documentary highlighting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s, President Ilham Aliyev`s, and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva`s meetings with children, as well as their attention to them.

Children were entertained by famous singers, amateur school bands, dance groups, young talents, clowns, and magicians.

Children gathered around Mehriban Aliyeva and talked to her.

