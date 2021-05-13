First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates all Muslims of world on Ramadan holiday from Shusha (PHOTO)

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated all Muslims of the world on the Ramadan holiday from Shusha city.

Mehriban Aliyeva's congratulations were published on her official Instagram page.

News.Az

