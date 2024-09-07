First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athlete on Paralympic silver - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on social media accounts congratulating Azerbaijani athlete Lamiya Valiyeva on winning a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, News.Az reports.

The post reads: “Another victory of our gold medallist Lamiya Valiyeva, who broke the world record at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games! Silver medal! I sincerely congratulate our athlete who has represented Azerbaijan with great honour and wish her strength, energy, and more victories!”Valiyeva clinched a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games on Saturday.She sealed the medal in the women's 400m T13 final.Earlier, Lamiya Valiyeva emerged victorious in the women's 100m T13 event, with a time of 11.76 seconds.

News.Az