First VP Mehriban Aliyeva opens orphanage-kindergarten in Baku’s Pirshaghi

First vice-president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has today attended the opening of orphanage-kindergarten No. 226 in Pirshaghi settlement of Sabunchu District in Baku.

The first vice-president cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten, Trend reports.

Baku Mayor Hajibala Abutalibov informed Mehriban Aliyeva about the previous look of the orphanage-kindergarten.

The three-story orphanage-kindergarten can handle up to 110 children aged 2 to 6.

All conditions have been created here for children’s comfort and rest. There are training rooms, bedrooms, music halls and a canteen here.

News.Az

