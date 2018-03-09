First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visits Thalassemia Center - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have visited Thalassemia Center March 9, Trend reports.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was briefed on the work done to date in the Center, which was built within the framework of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's program "Life without Thalassemia", as well as on the treatment of patients.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva talked with the children being treated at the Center, and asked about the course of their treatment.

News.Az

