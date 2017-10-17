Five arrested for murdering Iranian student in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Details have emerged of the murder of an Iranian student in Azerbaijan.

In a joint statement, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office and the Interior Ministry said the body of Iranian citizen Mohtati Saman Nemat was found in his home in Novkhani, Sumgayit on October 12 with marks of violence on it, APA reported.

The city prosecuting officers and the police, as well as forensic experts inspected the area and examined the body. Material evidence has been gathered and the investigation is continuing, said the statement.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 120.1 (murder) of the Criminal Case by the city prosecutor’s office.

As a result of investigative measures carried out by the city prosecutor’s office and police department, five people – Yunus Jamalli, Natig Babaverdiyev, Jeyhun Talibli, Parvin Almammadov and Zahid Dunyamaliev, who are suspected of murdering the Iranian student, were detained.

“Preliminary investigation and operational-search activities revealed that on October 11 at 04:00am, the abovementioned persons, having agreed in advance in order to rob someone else’s property, broke into the house of Saman Mohtati and killed him. However, they could not take any property from the house and fled the scene,” said the statement.

The deceased was a student of Azerbaijan Medical University.

News.Az

News.Az