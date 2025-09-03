Five injured as Russian drone, missile attacks hit Ukrainian cities

Russia launched large-scale overnight drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, targeting central and western regions, officials said.

Five people were injured in Znamianka, Kirovohrad region, where 28 buildings were destroyed, News.az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Explosions were reported around 5:30 a.m.; a downed drone in Vyshhorod set fire to a residential building.

Blasts were reported in Kalush, Khmelnytskyi, Lutsk, Rivne, and Lviv.

Ukraine’s Air Force said nearly all regions were under air raid alerts throughout the night.

The attack follows a series of deadly strikes in recent weeks, including one in Kyiv on Aug. 28 that killed 25 and another in Zaporizhzhia on Aug. 30 that killed one and injured 34.

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Vladimir Putin on Sept. 3, expressing disappointment over stalled peace efforts but stopped short of imposing new sanctions.

News.Az