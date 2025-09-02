Kyiv under air raid alert as Shahed drones targeted by air defenses

Kyiv under air raid alert as Shahed drones targeted by air defenses

Authorities in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine issued an air raid alert early Tuesday, September 2, following threats from armed drones, known as Shaheds. Ukrainian air defenses are actively engaging the incoming drones.

The Ukrainian Air Force and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko shared updates via Telegram, warning that the drones are approaching the capital from the north, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Kyiv region: UAVs heading toward Vyshhorod, Dymer, Hostomel, Bucha,” the Air Force said.

Mayor Klitschko urged residents to remain in shelters, noting that air defense units are operating on the left bank of the city to intercept enemy drones. Kyiv City State Administration confirmed that anti-aircraft forces are actively working across the capital.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, said: “Russia is attacking Ukraine with Shahed drones. Kyiv’s air defenses are responding. These attacks target civilian areas during working hours, not military objectives, putting many people at risk.”

Overnight, Russian forces carried out a large-scale drone strike on Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region, causing a fire and leaving one person dead, with others injured. The city of Sumy also came under attack, with two explosions reported and several people—including a child—seeking medical attention.

In the Izmail district of Odesa region, Russian forces again targeted port facilities.

Authorities continue to urge residents to follow air raid protocols and remain in shelters while air defense units operate to neutralize threats.

