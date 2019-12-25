Five minors die in road accident in Adjara

Five minors, 17-year-old boys, have died in a road accident in the Mtirala Park of Adjara region, in western Georgia earlier today, according to Agenda.ge

Local media reports that the minors were classmates.

The Georgian Emergency Management Service reports that the car with the minors was found in a ravine.

Batumi City Hall has canceled all festive, New Year events scheduled for today, following the accident.

News.Az

