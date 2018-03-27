Five most powerful armies of 2030 named

+ ↺ − 16 px

India, France, Russia, the United States and China will have the most powerful military forces by 2030, wrote a contributor to the National Interest, Robert Farley.

According to the expert, the US army “has represented the gold standard,” as it has the vast experience of military operations, an impressive budget and a lot of unmanned vehicles for reconnaissance and strikes.

Russian army, in its turn, “went through a wrenching transformation at the end of the Cold War,” noted the author adding that now Russia "frightens the neighbors with the size and prowess.”

“The Russian Army will remain a lethal force in 2030, but nevertheless will have serious problems. Access to technology could become a greater problem in the future,” the expert said.

According to the expert, China and India have already had all types of weapons which would be improved by 2030.

News.Az

