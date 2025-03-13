Flash floods kill 80, injure over 100 in Afghanistan in past month

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 80 people have been confirmed dead and more than 100 others injured as heavy rain, snowfall and flash floods swept through parts of Afghanistan over the past month, a local media outlet reported late Wednesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"Reports from provincial departments indicate that 80 lives have been lost and more than 100 individuals were injured due to natural disaster incidents in the past month across the country," TOLOnews quoted Mullah Janan Saeq, spokesman for the national disaster authority, as saying.

According to Saeq, the natural disasters also caused substantial property damage, as over 1,800 residential houses were ruined utterly or partially, and 3,000 acres of farmland were swept away.

Extensive rainfall, snowfall, and flash floods have affected most parts of Afghanistan, particularly western provinces, over the recent month.

News.Az