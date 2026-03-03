Flights to UAE, Saudi Arabia diverted over security fears

Flight tracking service Flightradar24 indicated that two Etihad Airways flights en route to Abu Dhabi were diverted to Muscat, the capital of Oman, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Meanwhile, an Emirates flight heading to Dubai appeared to be returning to Mumbai, India.

In addition, several aircraft scheduled to land at King Khalid International Airport were seen either holding in the air or turning back to their departure points. The movements followed reports of an attack on the US Embassy in Riyadh.

The flight disruptions come amid ongoing retaliatory strikes attributed to Iran targeting multiple locations across the Gulf region, raising concerns over airspace safety and regional security.