Flights to UAE, Saudi Arabia diverted over security fears
- 03 Mar 2026 10:41
- 03 Mar 2026 10:42
- 1050837
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/flights-to-uae-saudi-arabia-diverted-over-security-fears Copied
Several commercial flights bound for the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have been diverted or delayed amid heightened regional tensions, according to flight monitoring data.
Flight tracking service Flightradar24 indicated that two Etihad Airways flights en route to Abu Dhabi were diverted to Muscat, the capital of Oman, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Meanwhile, an Emirates flight heading to Dubai appeared to be returning to Mumbai, India.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
In addition, several aircraft scheduled to land at King Khalid International Airport were seen either holding in the air or turning back to their departure points. The movements followed reports of an attack on the US Embassy in Riyadh.
The flight disruptions come amid ongoing retaliatory strikes attributed to Iran targeting multiple locations across the Gulf region, raising concerns over airspace safety and regional security.
By Nijat Babayev