Florans Manjen: Settlement of the NK conflict is a priority for France

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted Azerbaijani-French political consultations on April 26.

Azerbaijan was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and by Director of Continental Europe Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development of the French Republic Florans Manjen, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told APA.

Expressing satisfaction with the level of political relations between Azerbaijan and France, Khalafov noted the successful development of bilateral cooperation. Informing about economic reforms in the country, measures to diversify the economy, Khalafov invited French companies to participate in projects related to the development of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan. He also noted the development of cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries and the progress achieved in the field of tourism.

Khalafov noted the great role of France in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "This conflict, which led to the occupation of 20% of the territories of Azerbaijan, is the main obstacle for regional development."

Florans Manjen, in her turn, noted the high level of the Azerbaijani-French relations. She called the settlement of the conflict a priority for France and stressed that this issue is on the agenda of official Paris: "France, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, is dedicated to its commitments and is ready to contribute to the restoration of negotiations between the parties of the conflict," said Manjen said.

The sides also discussed the activities of the Azerbaijan-France intergovernmental commissions, in particular, energy cooperation at the meeting.

News.Az

