Yandex metrika counter

FlyDubai flight diverts to Baku for medical emergency

  • Economics
  • Share
FlyDubai flight diverts to Baku for medical emergency
Source: FlyDubai

A FlyDubai Boeing 737 en route from Moscow to Dubai made an emergency landing in Azerbaijan after a passenger on board fell seriously ill.

The aircraft touched down safely at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 05:30 local time, officials said, News.Az reports, citing the airport officials.

Medical staff at the airport provided immediate assistance, and the passenger is now receiving ongoing treatment.

In a statement, the airport noted that all procedures were conducted in accordance with international aviation standards, emphasizing that passenger safety and wellbeing remain its top priority.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      