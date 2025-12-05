FlyDubai flight diverts to Baku for medical emergency

+ ↺ − 16 px

A FlyDubai Boeing 737 en route from Moscow to Dubai made an emergency landing in Azerbaijan after a passenger on board fell seriously ill.

The aircraft touched down safely at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 05:30 local time, officials said, News.Az reports, citing the airport officials.

Medical staff at the airport provided immediate assistance, and the passenger is now receiving ongoing treatment.

In a statement, the airport noted that all procedures were conducted in accordance with international aviation standards, emphasizing that passenger safety and wellbeing remain its top priority.

