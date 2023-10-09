Azerbaijan is taking appropriate measures regarding reintegration of Armenian residents of Garabagh - FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin, who is on a visit to the country to attend 27th meeting of ECO Council of Ministers to be held in Shusha, News.az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, cooperation on multilateral platforms, as well as regional issues.

Touching upon the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the role of reciprocal visits in the development of these ties, and noted President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

Noting that there is a great investment potential between the two countries, FM Bayramov said that there is also potential for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and logistics. The minister emphasized that direct flights between Baku and Dushanbe play a major role in strengthening relations between the countries in this field, as well as in the tourism sector.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the anti-terrorist measures carried out in response to the provocations of the Armenian armed forces, as well as the reasons for conducting these measures. Speaking about Azerbaijan’s efforts towards reintegration of the local Armenian residents, the FM underscored that appropriate measures are being taken by Azerbaijan in this regard.

Ambassador Sirojiddin Muhriddin pointed out that Azerbaijan-Tajikistan fraternal relations are successfully developing both bilaterally and multilaterally, adding that there is a great potential for cooperation between the two countries in logistics, transport, tourism and other fields.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az